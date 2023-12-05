Imminence of Krag'wa's Executor Trading Post Price Reduced to 450 Tender - Refund Hotfix Soon

We’ve had a trend of pricing Trading Post class sets at 450 Trader’s Tender, and for the first few days of December, a bug caused the Imminence of Krag’wa’s Executor set to sell for 500 Tender. We’ve now hotfixed the game to set that price at 450, as we originally intended.If you’ve already purchased the set, please hang tight. We’re working on a second hotfix that will refund you the extra 50 Tender. You don’t have to take any steps. That refund will come as soon as we can implement it this month.We apologize for the mix-up.