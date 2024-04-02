IGN Interview with John Hight - Plunderstorm Could Return & Seasonal Events

Exciting future ahead! A game within a game... GAMECEPTION WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHH!
NO, thank you.
Its great that they're trying out new things. Not a fan of Plunderstorm myself but I do like the notion.I really wish there was a way of linking it to our actual characters though. One of the biggest downsides of it at the moment for me is it takes you away from your WoW community and guild. So you're online on WoW, but also you're not. So the guild can seem quiet even though there are people online, its just they're on a different WoW.This started with Classic but that was a separate instance of WoW and more understandable. Plunderstorm however is in the same instance as retail, but still impacting the community. Naturally people who just play solo this doesn't affect much ;)
I hope they put up a poll to see what player feedback is in regards to Plunderstorm.Personally, I've done to 40 and pleased its over. Just my personal opinion. I know some people like it - but it wasn't for me. Only did it for the collection of items in "normal WoW".Each to their own,......
Well, seems i will have more breaks in playing wow then
What the....! We want to play WoW, with our 20 years old characters. Not something else that's not the main game. Bring back Brawlers Guild, archaeology and pet dungeons!
cant wait for more cool cosmetics locked behind an experimental limited time gamemode (its fun)
TLDR, blizz enjoys having fomo content, so expect more of it
Scrap and never bring it back.
Make it its own thing. It should be f2p with a paid battle pass and a dev team working on it full time separate from WoW team.
for players who dont like PvP, give a PvE only version of plunderstorm. let players kill npc for items that make them stronger. if the npcs are really hard or drop really good items, let us band together to fight them
I like it but wish it was its own game.
Bring back Brawler's Guild
It was a fun little gamemode, but like others have said I don't really like it how it's like a different world to WoW.I think people are looking at it the wrong way as well, next time they could introduce a new PvE event with similar mechanics like Plunderstorm or start adding more spells that work like a Evoker. I really like that they're trying new stuff and all the nae sayers don't put them off from trying something new again.
Honestly just give the casuals their own PvE mode so they finally stop all this whining. PvP mode should still give 100% more plunder though to balance it out. Ah who am I kidding, they still gonna cry about it
Bring it back, but without the FOMO and time-limited rewards for the base game. Let players who enjoy it play it and give them rewards that they can use in Plunderstorm only.
Just make the seasons better and don't mail in the last patch of the season? Idk where the idea came from to just have a lazy season at the end of an expansion. Don't we all want tangible stuff to do? Not just re-runming the same rehashed content for 6 months?
I generally don't do PVP but I have gone thru periods where I might play alot of BG's or Arena's if some cool rewards are up, and in those cases I've had fun and never consider to be a grind.Though with Plunderstorm I've just not like it, and I've played up to renown 12 now so it fair to say I've given it a go.I think the issue with Plunderstorm for me is it has nothing really to do with WOW gameplay. I cannot use any of my existing characters so I have no connection to WOW in that regard and I also cannot create any sort of WOW character to reflect an aspect of the WOW lore. It basically detached from WOW in all regards (gameplay / lore) that it really just feels like another game with a WOW skin.So then I have to wonder why's it part of the Dragonflight launcher and not just its own game like Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, etc.The tie in rewards to WoW retail & classic is understandable (even though I hate this type of cross promotion) but its on the super extreme end when compare to Hearthstone as an example where you only had to play 10 games