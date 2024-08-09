Iconic WoW Lore Figure Transmog Now in Diablo 4 - Varian Wrynn, Xavius, Xal'atath, Sylvanas, & Kael'thas

Cant set this as D4 news?
It's kinda annoying how diablo is getting iconic wow transmog before wow.
I really wish they'd keep the IPs completely separate..
I'm sure someone is very excited to pay $140 for them.EDIT: The price was $60 higher than even my meme prediction LMAO
Cringe
how do i get these if i wanted to get them
Sylvanas and Kael'thas look ROUGH. Xal'atath is okay and Xavius is passable. The only really good set here is Varian. All the weapons look amazing though. I will not be spending my next monthly salary on this though.
So you talk about the xmog, but no mention of price? Why? Too costly / Blizz told you to not mention the price so suckers will log into the game again?
Boy, they're ugly on D4 characters...And the Varian set clipping... jesus
Ah yes, the male Sylvanas Windrunner, looks absolutely appalling. Keep the IP's separate, subtle hidden cross references in the games are fine, learn how the OG devs did it, this is garbage.
I've been pretty happy with paying for the Battle Pass every few months, I think that's a fair way to monetise seasons... but 25-28 for single cosmetic armors? Hell no.
This doesn't even look like Kaelthas, more like D1 Sorcerers or Horazons outfit.
Awwwe all the cry baby b!%#%s- This should be in WoW- this is a wow site- nobody likes diablo- blizzard charges too much.Ever think about doing something with your life instead of complaining on the internet? School? Job? Start a family?
Those moaning, you do realise these are entirely optional to get? You don't have to get these of you don't want them. Simple as that.
Might go back playing D4 after this…
They look far far better in game than in these screenshot.