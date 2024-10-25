Ice Murloc Funko Pop & In-Game Pet - Blizzard Gear Store Exclusive

We'll be able to obtain this through in-game means right? I wish they would slow down with all of these exclusive in game rewards through outside game monetization means :/
Maybe with all the cash grabs they're doing they might spend 10 cents to finally upgrade their servers
What's an EU? I've never heard of it. - Blizzard, probably
I wish they'd pump the breaks a bit on these promotional items tied to real life things. At least the price point is reasonable. It's just becoming a bit overwhelming. Stagger it a little. Also I understand for legal reasons they probably can't distribute these codes internationally, but surely there's another way for Blizzard to handle this? As an Aussie it feels bad to have to deal with workarounds every time.
another US only promotion
Oh my godAlright, that's my limit. I'm not getting a funko pop for an in-game pet, and that breaks the streak so at least that makes it less likely I'll buy into any future promotions.
"Let's put all chinese pets/mounts on trading post because it's unfair to have region exclusive items"2 years later: This.
This is also available for purchase on the UK store with slightly different terms and conditions text:
can I get the pet WITHOUT the funko pop?
So, it seems like the UK store has it but not the normal EU store?
Eat gummies from US promo = petPlaying Funko from US promo = petMaybe Drinking mtn dew for badass demon bike from US promo = mount?next were gonna get "Buy a house in US to unlock player housing"