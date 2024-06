Hunter War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

2-Set BonusThe 2-set Increases the pet attack speed gain from Barbed Shot by 5% per stack, resulting in minor gameplay implications as it only makes maintaining Frenzy slightly more important. The intention of this set is obviously to feed into the 4-set, so it's relatively simple. The estimated dps gain of this bonus alone is between4-Set BonusThe 4-set gives your pet auto attacks a 10% chance to give you 10% increased pet damage for 10 seconds. Given our estimated rate of pet attacks, this would likely have close to 100% uptime, even without accounting for a 2-set. Pet damage contribution is a hard thing to estimate but this could give upwards ofincreased damage. This damage bonus is essentially entirely passive. The combined power level of these two bonuses is probably okay enough if the class is otherwise decently tuned.These damage bonuses can be estimated to be a slightly larger increase in Mythic+ due to pet damage being a larger part of your overall damage on AoE. They also feed into talents which boost your pet damage, which is most of them. In terms of Hero Talent Trees, this plays into theHero Tree the most, as this tree emphasizes pet damage contribution more so than. This is a point of concern as these bonuses are not supposed to influence the choice of Hero Tree. Furthermore, while it seems like the intention for the 2-set to feed into the 4-set, it has little influence on its uptime in practice. Finally, I'll re-emphasise that these bonuses are essentially entirely passive and non-influential to gameplay, which seems a bit boring even for a first tier of an expansion, but given how much our talent tree as a whole has changed, this might not be much of a concern.