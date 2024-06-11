Hunter Rework Development Notes for The War Within Beta

The War Within Beta

There may be UI elements on the talent panel that are placeholder, including things like talent icons, text, or final UI art.

Some talents may not be functioning yet, or may be marked as not yet implemented (NYI).

Some new spell visuals and audio may still be a work in progress.

There are some talents that are not fully tuned yet. This is expected, and we will implement tuning adjustments throughout testing.

Finish work on changes to talents, especially wherever Hero Talents still need adjustments.

Fix bugs that are blocking testing of new talents.

Working from Feedback

Hero Talents that you feel are “required” for your spec in a type of content, such as raiding or Mythic+, or that push you towards picking a specific tree. This could be due to damage profile, utility, defensives, or something else.

Hero Talent trees that you feel are either too strong or too weak in power level compared to other options.

Hero Talents whose functionality is confusing, unclear, or difficult to track during gameplay.

Hero Talent choice nodes that you feel could offer more meaningful choices.

Again, Thank You

