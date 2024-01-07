How Work Orders Could Be Improved in 11.0 - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 309

Work Orders in 11.0



We already know that the DF crafting system is here to stay, but alterations are going to be made for the new expansion so time to poke a sleeping bear.... What would we want to see from the Work Order system in The War Within?



I will start with my suggestions then, you can all tell me why I am wrong, and suggest yours :)



1- You can not provide ANY material for a public work order.



Orders (with commissions) which cover the costs, will be filled. Crafters could very quickly see what items are in demand, by how many outstanding orders. Skilled crafters can fill 'closer to cost' orders. The only time a buyer would not know what commission to offer would be on items where there is ZERO outstanding orders. There is already a window on the buy screen to show outstanding orders, and suggests you to offer more.



If you want to lowball a crafter, you run the risk of your order not being filled.



If you want your item crafted NOW, seek a personal order via /2.An exception could be made for Soulbound Crest type upgrade tokens as these are not stricktly "materials"



2- Base BoE version of gear which can be placed on the AH.



To clarify first, these will not be the highest, max item level end result items. Base items which can then be improved/leveled/recrafted once aquired. DF crafting has heavily missed the bread-n-butter crafts of leveling gear, and catch up gear. PvP gear is niche and works well. This would also strongly help with suggesting price/value for each craft if point 1 was implimented. The AH is convenient, /2 is often not.



3- Past expansion Work Orders.



This is mostly for others to collect transmog, or benefit from having a rare pattern. Would add some great value to those who have leveled professions from many expansions.



So that is my 3, what are yours?



In the beginning of the expansion crafting orders did require mats.



What it meant was that there were very few visible public orders, contributed by the fact that at the time crafters also had up to 20 public order completion cap, getting 5 new charges daily, topped off with the fact that to this day there are people who do not understand that you need to hit "Search" to actually see non-favorited recipes in the orders. Cherry on top obviously being that almost all professions required many crafting orders for weekly quests.



So what did Blizzard do to fix this situation... Give incentives to post public orders? Perhaps make re-crafting possible through public orders without a guarantee on quality? No. All they did was allow public orders without materials, lowered the requirements for crafting order quests from like 4 to 3 or 2 and capped public crafting orders at 4 per crafter with 1 charge being gained per 24 hours.



So now we have the crafting orders filled with scammers (99%) and people who do not know what materials are worth (1%) with any legitimate crafting order being sniped in matter of seconds, in some cases by actual bots who instantly whisper the person requesting the order to send a private crafting order to go around the cap.



My biggest hope would be for a "Place personal work order to the Player Warband" system. So I don't have to switch from character to character and make sure the customer places the order to the toon with the appropriate profession.





Work orders should look like the mythic lfg interface. It should be a live interface, traders and crafters should open the window and join the interface then wait for buyers. Why the f**k do we still use chat. The interface could easily bring crafters and buyers together similar to instanced dungeons, infact why not an instanced crafting hall. You could stroll in, walk over to the crafting area and literally say “lf x “ then watch the guy make it



Getting Ready for Phase 2 Vendor Recipes in SoD

This is a limited supply vendor item. To get it, you must buy it from Bro'kin, a goblin vendor on the northwest wall of the Ruins of Alterac. Many elite ogres are in the ruins, so be prepared for a fight if you under level 50. Around level 50, the ogres are grey and you can walk past them without fighting.



This vendor is often camped and the recipe is on an 80-90 minute respawn, so if you really want this recipe, either be ready to wait a while or log your character out at the vendor.



This recipe often goes for 5-10g on my server, so it's worth the wait to pick it up for a measly 25s. Frost Oil is needed for several recipes, but is more importantly used in a quest available to both factions in the Badlands.



Uses for Excess Artisan's Mettle



Hello fellow goblins. My main character got around 7k mettle and maxxed out JC and BS. I am a bit tight on time lately and can't really follow trade chat and offer my profession crafts with guaranteed rank 5 for more gold in order to dump my mettle, so I am looking for some other way to invest it. So far I have checked that I can make rank 3 Obsidian Seared Alloy by using the lesser insight and then hold on to it until the release of season 4 to sell it. Do you think it is a viable strategy and can you recommend something else?



Whenever I login before I leave Valdrakken (on Illidan) there are usually multiple people seeking a stat gem in trade chat. I message them guaranteeing rank 3 with insight for 5k. Usually I get 1-2. If not I usually spend 5 minutes on trade chat when I get back from raid.

Use CraftSim to check on the various alloys - I find that those (and Cosmic Ink from Inscr) always turn a decent profit when used with Lesser Insight. If they're making profit straight away then you don't need to stockpile and can just sell.



I tend to do it as a weekly task when I get the 150 free weekly mettle as a "semi passive" way of making some gold.

I turned all my mettle into flasks from the advanced phial research. 3k mettle got me roughly 100k. I just crafted and posted, no babysitting required. I'd recommend getting the free alchemy skill points around the Dragon Isles to unlock the advanced phial node, won't take more than an hour. No trade chat required.



the research has a chance to give you a new recipe to craft and also gives you a free potion/flask. Almost all of the potions/flasks you get are more expensive than the mats used to research, but it's limited by your mettle (and the chance of your experiment failing, which puts a 4h cooldown on the ability)



Setting up for Success in the Next Expansion



Hi all,



I'm looking for advice to get myself ahead in preperation for the next expansion. I'm wanting to shift a lot of my focus into gold making and wondered if you guys had any tips on what I should do?



I've seen points be suggested like:



- Get every profession.

- Multiple characters.



While I'm looking for tips, it would also be nice to hear the why's behind them. Why multiple characters? etc.



Any help would be greatly appreciated!



- Nick



The only thing you can really do is learn as much about The War Within as you can while the Alpha and Beta are active and to make sure you’ve got enough gold to invest/flip.



It also helps you use characters that have specs you know very well. The game can be very tedious and time consuming if you’re farming stuff (knowledge points, 2x4 farms, rare kills, etc) on a spec you do not really know. Time is money, you do not wanna in the situation where you need to learn your spec when you’re going for the big bucks. That’s why I made all my crafters the same spec.



Big gold is made by those who identify "bottlenecks" in the economy and move to exploit them. A "bottleneck" can be anything; a rare recipe, a rare material, a fishing material, a profession cooldown, flipping opportunity. Whatever it is, it's going to be something of minimal availability even to dedicated farmers and market players, but has maximal desirability to the average player.



The only way to identify such a bottleneck is to know the game's profession systems inside out before that content hits live servers, and to make a judgement call based on that knowledge.



Someone I know recently made such a call, buying 1000 centaur trophy necklaces for 1-2k per on average a few months ago, and resold them all for 25k+ in the week or three after 10.2 launched. The necklaces are highly desired for best-in-slot embellishments across most classes, but have essentially no convenient source of availability that any current player would care to farm. He made two or so gold caps of net profit from a fairly intuitive trade. You just have to find a bottleneck like this, in advance, and stick to it, investing appropriately.



Learn TSM inside and out. Start small now to learn your servers markets and competitors.



Get characters to 70 Incase you will need multiple alts.



Don't worry about any information from war within until beta is actually being played.



Start stockpiling as much gold as possible now. Most gold on new expansions are made by those who unlock something first. Gold helps with that.



This always teaches you if you do like the gold hustle or not.

