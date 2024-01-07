How Work Orders Could Be Improved in 11.0 - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 309

What's astounding that at Blizzcon, not even a word was said about QoL problems like this.They don't even acknowledge the problem, yet these would be the things that require little development time (in comparison to new content), and would benefit the whole playerbase and our time in game.We can't even filter items in the AH by expansion packs. Not a word on how 3 separate quality materials are a disaster (Quality on items is good tho). Guilds are the main community aspect of the game, yet the guild finder ingame is a joke. And the list could go on forever.
Pubic orders I post are filled in a min or so. Just about as soon as humanly possible for 3 reasons. I tip well, I include all matts, and I post that my order is posted to the Services chat box metioning what I want made, the tip amount, and that all matts are povided. It is time consuming enough for me to earn some of the more rare required materials to have the item be a specific item level in and out of pvp combat. I am very appretiative of crafters speed and time and my tips reflect that.
"Setting up for Success in the Next Expansion"Buy the early access. if you don't... don't even bother.
Easy: make em cross realm.
Please just make it so all items created by work orders are BoP, or maybe BoA.If an engineer wants to make a toy and sell it on the AH, go for it.As much as I don't technically care if random ppl place an order for a toy or something and sell it on the AH for a massive profit, I am much more concerned with being neutral on that but prioritizing cleaning up the work up station. If making all orders BoA/BoP is what it takes to prevent "scam" work orders of people placing no mats for things simply so they can sell in the AH, that's fine by me.Also, I have so many random ppl on ignore. I do a lot of profession stuff with all my alts, and everyday, there are more people "abusing" the system with these orders and more people to ignore. When you ignore on one character, it does not count on other characters, at least not at the work order station. It's just annoying seeing people I thought I had ignored but only from one character so I have to keep ignoring the same people (and new people) too often.Also, there should be a warning or something for things like gems and profession gear every time someone places a work order. The warning could be like "Even if the crafter has all knowledge points filled and the best profession gear, this craft will require them to use 50 mettle to guarantee". I mostly say that just so people know. Intuitively, people expect the best gear to be harder to craft that a gem or profession knowledge, but it's not always the case. Give individual achievements for each profession once you have all knowledge points filled. It would be great to be able to link that achievement when advertising professions. Also, give a meta achievement for all of them (yes I know lol) that would allow us to link that as well. Hell, even have a leaderboard type thing for how many crafts any given crafter has done. The craft order station could have a board that lets people know what crafters are online but also have themselves marked as "active". There could be shout outs you could post on your profile like "illustrious insight available", "1000+ crafts done", "max knowledge points" etc. As a crafter, as long as you are in a city that has a crafting order station, you could choose to mark yourself as active, which would make yourself show up on the aforementioned board. There could just be a lot more "automation" and convenience to link crafters and clients if they made it much more convenient to see what crafters were online, what recipes they had, etc.
DF ruined flying and crafting
Putting up "available to craft" in a public interface like the AH sounds good until you realize that it would immediately be plagued by the same issues the regular AH has: incessant undercutting and botting.
Hopefully they will remove this DF crafting system and revert to one from previous expansions, keeping maybe work orders for BoP items.Its the worst part of the expansion. So much complicated without reason at all.
Cross Realm Work orders would also be nice
id also love work orders for old crafting things, like LW mounts
The lowest commission that can be provided on a public order should be something like 85% of the current AH or Vendor price of the mats which are not provided. Not 100% because then it's vulnerable to manipulation from the other direction. It's no magic bullet but it would make it a lot less profitable to scam and give a guideline to players who legitimately don't know what the price of an item is. Private and guild orders can still be whatever you want.
I think orders prices should be set by crafters not orderers. Like you place an order with or without mats and multiple crafters can complete the order and then you select the one you are interested in and other crafters are given back ressources if they spend any. And also get rid of crafts orders who need other craft orders like ecu
hate me if you want butsay i want iqdi have no idea what i need, but the crafter can link activities we must complete (even be quest npc)the crafter must first have a weekly cd, with a second charge if they complete the expansion's weekly (iqd is SL trinket, so 1k anima)then go to a broker and complete a chain quest (ie 6-7x) for its theme, also gather some personal mats for the craft (doing dailies around shadowlands and zm)i, must find materials - maybe alongside the crafter, also a spark from dragonflight for ilvlthen we, together, must complete an open-world attunement, de other side and half of tazavesh (let's not be mean xd)this way crafting an item is an activity (adventure, if you want), the crafter is limited instead of crafting whole realm's lariat, and the buyer doesn't expect he'd know how orders worki just rewatched sao okay
They should add some connectivity between the AH and the order station, and make mats required for orders to be posted. If you go to post an order, if you don't have the mats they can add a button that simply says "buy from AH and send with order" that will give you a confirmation screen with the amount to be spent on mats. If the order doesn't get filled, it simply sends your mats back to you with the gold.
If they keep quality levels in the next xpac: Buyers must be able to set a requested quality level on public orders. No one is going to put up mats for thousands of gold without knowing the outcome of the craft.That means they need to supply means to level the profession without relying on the workorders of other people. It also gets rather difficult (to setup technical and the UI) if you have to rely on any inspiration proc, so I simply would vote for removing any random factor from crafting, or make certain that when supplied with max level mats you can guarantee a max level craft.
They really need to simplify how a person puts in a work order. I'm always having to explain to my non-crafting friends how to remove the old spark, add the new one, remove the old enchanted crest thing, add the new one. It's so counter-intuitive. Plus the material quality affecting the outcome - you'd think that'd be apparent but people still don't realize how that affects the final outcome. Also, they need to rethink inspiration and mettle - it's not even across the professions. Same with number of knowledge points to max the tree. Why is Blacksmithing so awful? Why are some non-bound items available in the work order system but others aren't? That last one really mystifies me. I like the crafting redesign concept in general, they just have a lot of rough spots to iron out. I love the idea of an LFG type system to communicate through instead of using trade chat and I've always felt they should have tied this into the AH system so you could buy mats right there or have them auto populate from the recipe you want to use. Hopefully we'll see many improvements for version 2.0 of this system.
The quality system needs to go, its ret@rded at best.It litterally serves no point, other than to annoy players. Having to ask people for recrafts, which are usually free, and having to make a recraft order with a couple of inexpensive mats. Its just wasting peoples time.Its just silly, same goes for the reagent quality system