How to Sign Up for The War Within Beta







Base Edition

Heroic Edition

Epic Edition





World of Warcraft: The War Within available at launch**

X

X

X





World of Warcraft: Dragonflight***

X

X

X





Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost

X

X

X





Trader’s Tender

500

750

1000





Algarian Stormrider mount with dynamic flying, dozens of customization options, and access to special racecourses





X

X





Upgradable Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set



X

X





Beta Access to The War Within†





X





3 Days Early Access to The War Within†





X





30 Days of Game Time





X





Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet





X





Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy





X

