How to Sign Up for The War Within Beta

Make an early descent into World of Warcraft®: The War Within™
. You'll journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders, earn the trust of the new Earthen allied race, and face an ancient evil lurking in the darkness when you sign up for the beta!Sign Up!
Getting StartedJoin us in testing The War Within
. Players who have opted in can be selected to be testers, and invitations will go out regularly throughout the test. If selected to participate in the beta test, your Battle.net account will already be flagged for access.
- Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.
- Run the Battle.net® desktop app—it may need to update itself if you haven't run it recently. If you don't have the app installed, get started here.
- Once Battle.net is installed and updated, select World of Warcraft from the list of games.
- In the Game Version drop-down menu above the Play button, choose The War Within (listed under In Development) option, then click Install.
- Allow installation to complete, click Play, and select any available Test Servers.
- Create a new test character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character.
- Enter the game and test the available content.
If you have issues installing and operating The War Within
Beta, please check our Common Technical Issues and Solutions
to begin troubleshooting.
The Worldsoul Saga™ Begins
Pre-Purchase World of Warcraft: The War Within
The wings of a grand new adventure spread widely across the next three expansions!* Be a part of the epic story that celebrates the first 20 years of World of Warcraft
and sets new foundations for Azeroth's future. Pre-purchase the Epic Edition of The War Within
to dive into the expansion early with guaranteed beta and early (3 days) access†.
Choose Your EditionBase Edition
Includes the World of Warcraft: The War Within
pre-purchase, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
***, an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost with upgraded gear, reputation progress, and more, to prepare you for your adventures in the depths of the world. Also includes 500 Trader’s Tender to use in the Trading Post ††Heroic Edition
Includes everything in the Base Edition. Plus, you’ll receive the Algarian Stormrider mount with Dynamic Flying and access to special racecourses, and the Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set. The mount has four color variants, with a slew of additional customization options available. The Transmog set can be upgraded to the Thundering Stormrider’s Attire upon completing the special racecourses available with the Algarian Stormrider. Also includes an additional 250 Trader’s Tender (750 in total) to use in the Trading Post††.Epic Edition
Includes everything in the Heroic Edition. Plus, you'll have guaranteed beta access and early access (3 days) to The War Within
†. You'll also receive 30 days of game time, Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet, Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy, and Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone effect. Also includes an additional 250 Trader's Tender (1000 in total) to use in the Trading Post††.
|Base Edition
|Heroic Edition
|Epic Edition
|World of Warcraft: The War Within available at launch**
|X
|X
|X
|World of Warcraft: Dragonflight***
|X
|X
|X
|Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost
|X
|X
|X
|Trader’s Tender
|500
|750
|1000
|Algarian Stormrider mount with dynamic flying, dozens of customization options, and access to special racecourses
|X
|X
|Upgradable Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set
|X
|X
|Beta Access to The War Within†
|X
|3 Days Early Access to The War Within†
|X
|30 Days of Game Time
|X
|Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet
|X
|Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy
|X
|Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone effect
|X
As with previous development cycles, players will also have the opportunity to sign up to participate in TheWar Within
beta test at a future point in time. Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft site to learn when beta sign-ups begin.Become a part of a thrilling new story 20 years in the making. *Future expansions not included in World of Warcraft: The War Within
purchase.
**Available on or before December 31, 2024.
***If you already have Dragonflight on your account, it will not be re-granted.
†Beta Access and Early Access dates subject to change. Early Access duration is 3 days. Limited time only. Play time subject to possible outages and time zone differences. Certain endgame features, including Mythic dungeons and weekly quests, not available during Early Access. Click for more details.
††In-game items not available in WoW Classic games. Boost only usable on the WoW game account on which it was purchased or redeemed.
- Upgrading to the Heroic or Epic Edition will not re-grant in-game items previously unlocked on your account.
- Requires World of Warcraft, Internet connection, and Battle.net® Account and desktop app.
- Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time.
©2024 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. The Worldsoul Saga and The War Within are trademarks, and World of Warcraft, WoW, Hearthstone, Battle.net and Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their registered owners.