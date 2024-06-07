This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
How to Obtain Your Pandaria Dog as a Companion Pet in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
We have previously reported that Dog, our faithful companion ever since Mists of Pandaria,
was spotted as a Companion Pet during the War Within Alpha
. With the first War Within Beta build, Dog has been found - And can now be brought with you wherever you are! Learn how to obtain Dog as a Companion Pet.
Thanks to
Matjz
for the discovery!
Bringing Dog to Dalaran
For players to be able to obtain Dog as a Companion Pet, Dog must be in Dalaran first. Bringing Dog to Dalaran is relatively quick once you meet the first requirements, but it takes a couple steps through multiple expansions. Here's how to bring Dog to Dalaran in Legion:
Reach
12600/21000 Revered
reputation with
The Tillers
in Mists of Pandaria. Once done, locate the
Lost Dog
in Valley of the Four Winds and complete the quest
Lost and Lonely
. This will bring
Dog
to your farm in Halfhill.
Once Dog is in your Halfhill farm, in Warlords of Draenor, build the
Herb Garden
in your Garrison. Rank 1 is enough for
Dog
to move in to your Garrison.
Once Dog is in your Garrison, go to Dalaran in the Broken Isles and look for a
Loose Pebble
on the streets of the city - These are pretty small so it can take a bit. Once you loot a
Pebble
, return to your Garrison and interact with Dog there. Once you show him the Pebble,
Dog
will move to Dalaran in the Broken Isles, where it will be under the care of Breanni by the Pet Menagerie until... well... things happen in the War Within!
Obtaining Dog as a Companion Pet in The War Within
To obtain the
Faithful Dog
is as simple as going to the Tranquil Strand in the Isle of Dorn, where Dalaran crashed, and take a look around the area. You will eventually find some broken pet cages and plushies scattered around, and amidst these there is a dog bowl.
Interacting with the dog bowl will make Dog spawn! Dog instantly runs towards you, recognizing his owner of years. Simply talk to Dog to pet him and you'll obtain
Faithful Dog
!
You hear a distant bark.
Dog is very happy to see you!
Dog is learned as a Companion Pet - It cannot pet battle (and who would want this cutie to battle, am I right?), but it howls and barks when interacted with. Just like Dog's other iterations, he reacts to several emotes when summoned out, including /bark, /pet and /love. You can also finally name your dog, if Dog is not a name you want!
You pet Faithful Dog.
Your dog pushes its head under your hand.
You love Faithful Dog.
Your dog loves you too!
You bark at Faithful Dog.
Faithful Dog: Woof!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
EuAmoPinguins
on 2024-06-07T13:19:26-05:00
I think I need this
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News