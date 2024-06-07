How to Obtain Your Pandaria Dog as a Companion Pet in The War Within

Bringing Dog to Dalaran

Reach 12600/21000 Revered reputation with The Tillers in Mists of Pandaria. Once done, locate the Lost Dog in Valley of the Four Winds and complete the quest Lost and Lonely. This will bring Dog to your farm in Halfhill.

Once Dog is in your Halfhill farm, in Warlords of Draenor, build the Herb Garden in your Garrison. Rank 1 is enough for Dog to move in to your Garrison.

Once Dog is in your Garrison, go to Dalaran in the Broken Isles and look for a Loose Pebble on the streets of the city - These are pretty small so it can take a bit. Once you loot a Pebble, return to your Garrison and interact with Dog there. Once you show him the Pebble, Dog will move to Dalaran in the Broken Isles, where it will be under the care of Breanni by the Pet Menagerie until... well... things happen in the War Within!

Obtaining Dog as a Companion Pet in The War Within

You hear a distant bark.

Dog is very happy to see you!

You pet Faithful Dog.

Your dog pushes its head under your hand.



You love Faithful Dog.

Your dog loves you too!



You bark at Faithful Dog.

Faithful Dog: Woof!