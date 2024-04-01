How to Obtain the Noble Flying Carpet - Noblegarden New Rare Mount

No need to kill the duck at all, just get the quest shared from someone else. I did the quest on all my alts by having a 2nd account share the quest to my main account's alts.
Great, another super-low drop chance mount in a seasonal event with no bad luck protection. Blizzard really doesn't learn.
rngesus take the wheel
"How to obtain"... with the 1% chance the title feels like an april fools itself.More like "How to play the RNG lottery"
Be prepared to wait it out just for the egg to not summon the boss, so you can get to wait all over for another chance. I don't even know what Blizz is doing anymore.
I really wish we were able to sit on the flying carpet mounts
REMOVE THE EGG PART BLIZZARD! have it SPAWN LIKE THE XMAS YETI, maybe faster, i have 60 max level toons, i dont have 10 hours a day to do this for the MOUNT!
The event to spawn the boss is neat, but it fails awfully because of the player base - I'm sitting here next to 20 players who are just AFK waiting for someone else to drag the egg after I spent 5 minutes flying around trying to find the golden egg (presumably, it hasn't spawned).Oh, and the egg bugs out and sometimes doesn't spawn the duck. That's cool.
Should've been a 250 chocolate vendor item like everything else.
Another failure by Blizzard. Why am I not even surprised?
At a 1% drop chance, a player would need about 69 attempts just to have a 50% chance across all attempts to get the mount. For a holiday event that only lasts one week, that means running 10 alts through the fight each day for the entire week, and still end up with only a 50% chance cumulatively to get the mount. So, another holiday where the players must be running an "alt army" through the boss fight. But this is supposed to be a fun game, right? Isn't it fun to run ten alts through the same fight each day for the entire holiday, just to get a flip-of-the-coin chance at the mount? Fun!
didn't you already post this?
Why change one of the few events that is not about super low drop rates, but just collecting stuff for the vendor?Do we really need to badly homogenize (because of no bad luck protection, wtf) all events?What is this about not having a greater chance on the 1st attempt of the day? Do we have more than one team working at every holiday and they don't communicate with each other?