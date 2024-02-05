How to Obtain the Love is the Air Manuscript - Love Armor

LFG one-click macro:/run LFDQueueFrame_SetType(288)/click LFDQueueFrameFindGroupButton
Subsequent boxes for the Winter Veil event definitely could contain the manuscript. I got the Winter Veil armor on my third box of the day. It seemed to be a considerably lower drop chance though.
Stop giving armor for drakes you have full transformations to.
I've gotten the Christmas dragon armor on a 2nd character box. Would be very odd to be 0% chance now. It's likely just greatly reduced chance.
Hey look, more "better be lucky first kill of the day" loot, combined with the Heartbreaker still taking on average 7-8 years to get AFTER the buffed droprate.I'm really feeling that dev interview when they said that they don't want super hard to get holiday items, but rather that every year what we should be looking forward to was the new reward, not having to grind the old ones...
They didn't learn that this bogus "increased chance once per day per account" crap is disliked after the Arfus pet debacle?
Got it in my first box, which was nice. Would much prefer the mount after *all these years*
Hallowenn armor? NopeWiter Veil? NopeLove is in the air? Probably nope
The proto drake sure is getting lots of cosmetic love. Wish the Cliffside mount got some love too.
@Blizzard - Why can't we get cool stuff for the two smaller dragons? I think the stupid proto-drake has the most, and coolest, skin and armor options. How about we get some cool skin and armor options for the Cliftside Wylderdrake?