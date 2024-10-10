How to Handle the Skarmorak Fight of The Stonevault Dungeon

This post is going to upset a lot of DPS that have been saying it is a healer problem that they annihilate the three crystal shards as they spawn and we wipe.
I appreciate this but pugs see red bar = pugs kill red bar and assume purple thing is bad😂
very well explained, should do this with every M+ boss.
The easiest way to handle any dungeon boss is to spend gold.
Helpful. Thanks
If you need a Wowhead article to tell you this after all this time, then you have no business running keys. You should more than did your research on boss mechanics.
Our Mythic group was already doing this, this isn't new.
The most important step is the healer must have at least 2 stacks of the buff before going into the intermission because it gives you a 100% healing increase. It's almost impossible to heal through it otherwise.
From +10 upwards or even +9 Tyrannical, Healers usually takes 3 shards, cause in comparision, its way more effective in maybe healing one more tick than on a DPS, since there are 3 1/2 including the tank and so loosing one shard on a tank wont make a difference, but another 50% healing is necessary for keeping all alive.So you take 2 in the first Phase, to be able to reliably heal the Shards and then a 3rd one to refresh the buff before going into Shield AOE.