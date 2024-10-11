How to Handle the Devour Affix - All Available Dispels for Each Class

For warrior just swap off the other talent that reduces Shockwave cd and use bitter. Just for this affix. You don't really lose much but helps kick half of the void portals you get per key. You also can help your healer by using impending victory. Wont clear it but helps out reduce stress off the healer.
Mistweaver monks can spec into Uplifted Spirits to reduce the CD on Revival down from 3min for this affix. I'm quite enjoying the lazy mass dispel option.
How to deal with the affix is to pretty much ignore it. Unless it is a super worthless trash pack there is a very high chance you just naturally heal off the affix during a boss fight or whatever. "Worst case scenario" is there isn't enough damage going out to naturally heal it off so you instead just use a random short healing cooldown to pop it off anyway. On my PEvoker I can usually just automatically heal it off with echo'ed spiritblooms.
Warlocks health stones also can go a long way for clearing off the debuff to help the healer.
It’s a little misleading to say that PCT dispels all five instantly, because that’s not how it works. It pulses for a dispel every 1.5s and does one at a time.
How to deal with affix, wait in queue for 20 mins, declining any healer cept shaman. Get a sub par meta slave swapper that bricks your key, repeat.
This article only seriously addresses that the debuff can be dispelled. They've completely skipped class abilities that help remove it rapidly by healing.Any ability that heals will contribute to removing it faster in combination with the healer's group coverage. E.g. Warriors can use Impending Victory, DKs can Death Strike, Rogues can use Crimson Vial, etc. Each of these will take a big chunk out of the healing counter, making it much easier for the healer to cover the rest.This affix is a joke. It's literally just free crit.
every shaman can spec into curse dispell
You can have five people dispel and heal themselves and each other, or you can bring a shaman to negate the affix with one gcd, zero effort required. Seems like an easy choice.
Mortal Coil + Healthstone or just Soulburn + Healthstone.EZ