How to Handle the Ascendant Affix - All Available AoE CC for Each Class

Rogues do not need to be outlaw to gain the AoE benefit of Blind, as stated, Airborne Irritant is at the top of the generic rogue class talent tree, sharing a choice node with Gouge
I think when season started, priest mass dispel was able to clear all. Now it appears fixed to clear only 5 as intended.
Warriors have fear too. Also, any Dracthyr has wing buffet.
Warriors also have Intimidating Shout, Warlocks have Howl of Terror. Also, Wing Buffet is a racial, not Evoker only
Rogues do not have to be outlaw specialization to benefit from the aoe Blind talent. It is a base line talent for all rogue specializations.They do however have to be targeting an enemy mob for Blind to affect the orbs.
I swear Blizz adjusted the distance the orbs can spawn between each other too. Last time it was up you could drop RoP centered on her and it would clear every orb, but now some orbs are so damn far away randomly.
You forgot about deep breath stun for evoker, it sometimes aligns so use it
Slow news day huh
If you're asding a section for tauren and blood elf, might as well include dracthyr there - wing buffet is their racial, and they are no longer locked to Evokers only.
If you are counting summon infernal, its also useful to know that Vile Taint on affliction also works. Thats your 30s cd that might lineup sometimes lol
On rogues, You have to target something other than orb for the cleave on blind to work, dunno why it works that way but it's likely a bug