This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
How To Get Vanilla, the White Lynx Pet
Live
Posted
1 hr 42 min ago
by
Passionate
Yet another adorable Lynx kitten for players to get their hands on exists beyond
Thunder
and
Bean
- Vanilla, the white Lynx! To get your hands on this cutie, you will need to complete the
Lost in the Darkness
, and save
Tomothy Hillhelm
from the clutches of
The Grasping Darkness
.
Battle Pet Collection Overview
Thunder, the Yellow Lynx
Bean, the Black Lynx
To start
Lost in the Darkness
you will need to have completed the War Within campaign up to and including
Surface Bound
. If you have unlocked
World Quests & Adventure Mode
, this storyline should be available to you.
This short and sweet storyline begins by visiting
Aliya Hillhelm
in northeastern
Hallowfall
. She will give you
Seeds of Evil
, asking you to collect 16
Corrupted Shadowleaf Seed
. Turns out this was
Tomothy Hillhelm
's job, but he's a no-show - so now we've got to find him.
Something is bothering
Miral Murder-Mittens
, and with a name like that, are you really not going to look into it? After accepting
Follow Miral
,
Miral Murder-Mittens
will run away a little before disappearing. Meet up with the kitten at
Tomothy's Hoe
(/way 61, 25).
Miral Murder-Mittens
will pull the same trick, running away a little before disappearing two more times, reappearing at other objects and clues related to Tomothy.
Miral looks at you expectantly then looks at the ruins, then back to you, then to the ruins. You get the sense she wants you to go over there. Perhaps this is where Tomothy got lost?
Accept
Save Tomothy
and head into the nearby house to slay the
The Grasping Darkness
and save
Tomothy Hillhelm
. Finally, head back to
Aliya Hillhelm
and turn in the quest to receive another Lynx for your collection - look at those big blue eyes!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
NeruzEU
on 2024-09-30T06:24:59-05:00
ah... pets...
I need Lytfang the Lost as mount!
Comment by
Mixine
on 2024-09-30T06:57:44-05:00
ah... pets...
I need Lytfang the Lost as mount!
U can get mount from Spreading the Light chest.
Comment by
Monomate
on 2024-09-30T07:50:35-05:00
U can get mount from Spreading the Light chest.
The colors are different.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News