How To Get Thunder, the Yellow Lynx Pet
Live
Posted
5 hr 11 min ago
by
Passionate
The new lynx pet models are adorable in The War Within, and there are multiple different pets, companions, and mounts to get your hands on. Take a look at how to get
Thunder
, the yellow Lynx!
Hidden Treasure Pets in TWW
Battle Pet Collection Overview
Thunder the Lynx
To get your hands on
Thunder
, you will have to summon
Attica Whiskervale
by throwing 3
Radiant Remnant
s into the Keyflame located at (/way 64.3, 18.7) in
Hallowfall
. Initially,
Attica Whiskervale
will only offer the weekly quests
Glow in the Dark
or
Lizard Looters
, but if you push through his dialogue, the hidden quest
Tale of Tails
will be made available.
Who is Captain Lancekat?
I served aboard the Dauntless under Captain Lancekat's command. I worked below decks, and in an effort to deal with a rat problem, I brought a crate of baby Lynx onto the ship.
Unfortunately, it turned out that the captain was severely allergic to Lynx dander!
The aftermath was a two-day marathon of scrubbing the ship to rid us of every trace of Lynx hair. Once I finished that, the captain reassigned me to this remote post.
What happened to the Lynx?
I still have them, they're much bigger now, you might see them lurking about.
One just had kittens!
This quest tasks you with finding several lynx kittens that have wandered off. Before you start your cat search, you'll want to pick up the other offered quest from
Attica Whiskervale
, as an
Attica's Cave Torch
is provided and will make the upcoming task a lot easier. If you have already finished that quest, you can purchase
Sentry Flare Launcher
for 6
Radiant Remnant
from
Attica Whiskervale
instead.
All four kittens are scattered around nearby. Of course, as kittens are wont to do, they don't like standing still - so they strolled a little bit away from the coordinates listed. You'll likely find
Beans
first, near (/way 63.8, 20.0), running laps around the Keyflame.
Cap'n Elaena
can be found around (/way 66.7, 21.0), surrounded by Nerubians. Rescue her from her unwitting captors!
Thunder
is found together with
Dander
, practicing her moves. Sorry
Dander
, you'll have to find someone else to teach, we're keeping this one.
Finally,
Beef
is a bit trickier to find - head toward the back of Coldshadow Cave at (/way 66.3, 15.7). Make sure you illuminate your surroundings, either with
Attica's Cave Torch
or
Sentry Flare Launcher
, and this little kitten will pop right out of stealth.
Bring all four kittens back to
Attica Whiskervale
, who will remark that
Thunder
seems to have taken a liking to you. This little cutie is now in your care, so make sure to take care of your newest lynx!
Which of the new lynx pets is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
Comment by
Fyuriagosa
on 2024-09-08T04:34:38-05:00
Omg, so adorable. I am so glad I read this before doing any weekly stuff! <3 :))
