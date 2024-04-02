How To Get the Duck Disguiser Toy - Disguises Not Currently Account-Wide

Anger.Rage.Unfathomable fury.The true final boss of Noblegarden isn't Daetan; it's the fans who are angered they cannot be a duck.
"Still, it might be worth waiting for a fix before attempting to farm the various disguises across multiple alts."Yeah, too late for that in my case. It would be nice if all the colors you have unlocked could be merged.
There's a blue post in customer support stating it is intended it isn't account wide. So they made a toy that's useless for alts. The devs are entirely out of touch with their players to a new level.At the MINIMUM there should be a baseline color available to all toons regardless of if they've done events for appearances.
Apparently, this is intentional... ridiculous but intentional. https://eu.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/question-about-duck-disguiser-toy/504501/5"Blizzard17hHi there Zukau,This is not a bug and the intention is that other colour variations are collected in future events.So if you think this should be changed it would be through feedback/suggestions, rather than a bug report."
Back in Shadowlands when they added the Fae form toy, but appearances weren't unlocked account-wide, it was sad but acceptable. It was still using the night fae covenant, character-specific appearances as a basis, and those weren't account-wide unlocks.However, the message was clear: Everything new should be account-wide from this point forward.Adding a new toy in Dragonflight that does not have all the options unlocked by default, and instead creates yet another farm in yet another limited-time event aka FOMO, is unacceptable.
only going to take 5 years to get all the colors... no problem :D
Cant wait to have all duck forms in five years.
Not even warning us that we'd only have one choice per character, and that we wouldn't be able to do anything about it afterwards, was also a misstep. If I'd known it mattered and there was no way to collect the other colors, I'd have put more thought into my selection That's just annoying.
No idea if I'll still be playing this game 5 years from now but at least it adds +1 to the Toy Collection. It's something...