This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
How to get the Cinderworld Sizzlestinger Pet
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Passionate
The War Within has added tons of new pets, and given the focus on them during the main quest, we've gotten some cinderbees to add to the collection. The
Cinderwold Sizzlestinger
has a redish tint, matching the appearance of
Cinderbee Drone
s found in
Isle of Dorn
. Thankfully, getting one of your own is fairly easy, even if it takes a while - you will need to complete
Home Is Where the Candle Is
.
Battle Pet Collection Overview
While you don't need to complete any other parts of the
Kobold Culture and Integration
storyline to pick up
Home Is Where the Candle Is
, this quest is really just three separate quest chains wearing a trench coat.
Home Is Where the Candle Is
asks you to complete three separate quest chains from three different NPCs. All three NPCs are found in the same building at (/way 47.8, 35.5) in Gundargaz.
Assist Fourman Grimes
First up is
Kobold Kleanup
- we've got to help with the cleanup around Gundargaz. Pull out 3
Encroaching Overgrowth
, clear out 6 piles of rubble, and catch 8
Infesting Stoneskitterer
. After some basic housekeeping, speak to
Steamwarden Hurlt
and follow their instructions - after a few correct choices, the quest chain will progress.
Next are the
Pipe Patching
and
Plumber Power
quests. For the plumbing quest, you'll have the choice of fixing the pipes yourself or doing it together with the
Tunnel Rat Crew Boss
. The former involves you completing a puzzle while the latter takes 90 seconds. Your rewards will remain the same either way. If you find yourself frustrated by the puzzle, you can always exit out and pick the second option.
Next up you'll have to patch up some leaking pipes. These are found all around the upper parts of the main building in Gundargaz. Fly through 12 steam vents to repair them and then return to
Fourman Grimes
to turn in both quests and pick up
Critical Pressure!
.
Head up to the large vault-door looking contraption just above the inn and interact with it to release the pressure. It turns out the pressure has a name,
Geothermus
. Deal with the elemental and turn the quest in to finish helping
Fourman Grimes
- one down, two to go!
Learn from Granny Scribbles
This task starts with
Dripsy Forgot Her Candle
. The lovely
Granny Scribbles
wants to regale you and the
Quickwick Tenderfoot
children with various kobold fables - most of which, predictably, end poorly for their subjects. Select the dialogue available from
Granny Scribbles
and you will be teleported and phased directly into her first story.
After playing through stories about Dripsy, Chomps, the day the stoneheads came, Mipsy, and finally the wickless candle,
Granny Scribbles
has finally imparted all her wisdom to both you and her young charges. Keep in mind that during the wickless candle story, you do not have to worry about your grip and can climb as fast or as slow as you'd like, so there's no rush. Another assist is complete!
Help Janky
Time for some fresh air. You will find
Janky
in the Cinderwold, the fire bee section of
Isle of Dorn
. He has managed to make his way here but hasn't quite figured out how to collect wax without dying.
After collecting wax, slaying some of the local aggressive bees who object to you collecting said wax, and learning how to pollinate, you aren't quite done - now
Janky
needs some help setting up a shop back in Gundargaz!
Pick up
Janky Candles
and head back to Gundargaz in
The Ringing Deeps
. We'll be running around town in a trading chain to get what we need, starting with
Bosh
, who needs his tab cleared with the inkeeper.
After talking to
Innkeeper Brax
,
Foreman Shalea
,
Machinist Valyka
, and
Foreman Svart
in that order, you'll finally be sent to do what you do best: smack things for loot. Once you've gotten all the
Elementally Active Coal
you need, retrace your steps to each NPC, gaining items to trade them as you go, until you're finally back to
Bosh
with a
Begrudgingly Poured Cinderbrew
.
Janky's Candles are now open for business, and you have officially helped
Janky
. Don't forget to support your local businesses and pick up a candle while you're here.
After completing all three tasks, head back to
Skitter
and turn in
Home Is Where the Candle Is
to finally receive your
Cinderwold Sizzlestinger
- you've earned it!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News