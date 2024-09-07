How To Get Bean, the Black Lynx Pet

This is now eluding to the fact that the Nerubians kill and eat live cats.Welp, Get the Flamer Brother. The Heavy Flamer.Exterminatus is authorized.
The spawn rate of this thing is unfortunately very long. like plus 3-4 hours long. I know it because I farmed this little dude last night. all 4 of the 'food' vendors in that stall can have the item spawn so keep shuffling around their inventories when checking.
Omg I saw this item, and went "That's creepy" and flew off. I Didn't have the kej either... ooops.
I just got a little black bobtail kitten (feral rescue) and I was just chuffed when I saw the lynx the first time. Then I saw the kitten model c:She's more all black (has a few tiny bits of white)/less tuxy, but this is still great.
"new fan-favorite pets" ok but can we get some of the older pets people keep asking for? I feel like blizz is being really stingy with the new puppy model for example (Tobias, Arfus) I just wish there was at least ONE pet of this type without a hat / spectral form. Same goes to the BFA chunky cats / persians. They add really fun models and then not let us have them :c I like the lynxes, but i wish we got some of the older pets ppl wanted for years now (again, persians and lab puppies). Its like. We get four lynx recolors. And then the more unique models are not made into pets, even though they run around encampments etc as critters. Why not let people obtain them? Like what's the point of even making these critter models.