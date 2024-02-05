This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
How to Fix Diablo 1 Launching Issues
Diablo
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With Blizzard recently releasing the original Diablo and its accompanying Hellfire expansion on the Battle.net store, many players have jumped back into the world of Sanctuary as it once was - in a small town called Tristram, with a cathedral hiding myriad horrors underneath. Some, however, have reported frustrations in getting Diablo to work - between DirectX errors, color problems, and general graphics issues, it seems the Lord of Hell will do anything to keep his hold on Sanctuary. Thankfully, there's a quick and easy fix - no extra downloads required!
Original Diablo Available on Battle.net Shop
After installing Diablo, players may be met with the following DirectX error on their first login. The error references using the Diablo CD-ROM to fix the issue, which the vast majority of players won't have access to; that said, while digging up an old install file for DirectX 3.0 would work, it's far more hassle than it needs to be.
Instead, players should
not launch Diablo through the Battle.net launcher.
Bypassing the Battle.net launcher by creating a desktop shortcut and launching the game from there seems to fix all DirectX errors immediately, with no downloads required.
For now, players should continue using the desktop icon instead of the Battle.net launcher. Playing Diablo through the launcher causes other problems besides the DirectX errors, including graphics issues as seen below.
Now that players know how to log into Sanctuary, what class are you playing in Diablo 1? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News