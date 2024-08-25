How to Farm for the Beledar's Spawn Mount in The War Within

This look really good, I'm definitely going after this one, since I didn't get the SL Keystone mounts.
Some of this information might be wrong or the rare spawning/zone event might be broken.We had it spawn at 00:37, it only lasted 10 minutes, and no one in our 5-man group could find it.The zone also changed again at the top of the hour and we managed to find a group that had found him.So it seems that the zone event might be buggy and happening at unintended times that may also not be spawning the rare at those times.That said, we have managed to kill it each day since release, but there have been a couple of times when we haven't been able to find the rare, and the duration of the zone event has been oddly short.