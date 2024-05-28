How to Cross Faction LFG in MoP Remix

Peek spaghetti code work around.
Well, now it's just going to get fixed....
Cross-faction queuing should be a thing without workarounds. Make everyone appear to be the same faction if that's an issue.
Opphead about get this patched in 3... 2... 1...
Blizzard has stated they are trying to bring queueing to cross-faction groups. Originally they touted the exclusion as intentional, but as they've since claimed they're trying to make it work, it's clear that was a marketing gimmick. Based on what blizz has said, my guess is they can't hammer the spaghetti code into place to actually allow you to queue when in a cross-faction group. This workaround is likely unintended, but also likely not going to be "fixed" given their current stated goal is to allow this behavior eventually.
This works but if anyone on the group leaves, you can't queue again and must finish the dungeon with less people
WTF? I thought wowhead does not divulge exploits? what changed?
fun-police incoming
I’m surprised this level of spaghetti doesn’t crash all lfd/lfr instances.
i dont really trust anything wowhead says.seems like an easy way to catch a ban
Careful, any bronze or threads you earn with this cross faction exploit will likely get reset and your cloak reduced to 2500 main stat. Use at your own risk!
Frogging is exploitation, but fiddling with a bug to bypass the queue sytem is not? Is this site deliberately trying to get people banned from the game?
I'll be shocked if they fixed this. Blizzard has been going out of their way to make cross-faction grouping MORE accessible, not less. It's honestly more of a "when" not an "if" Blizzard lets us cross-faction queue naturally.
Crazy that you can't do this by default for some reason
Interesting to know that it is possible to queue for an LFD with a cross faction group. I wonder if this works for timewalking on live? It's been annoying that as a guild it's difficult to do timewalking stuff (Dungeon weekly /raid quest) together because you have to go through the LFD and it wouldn't let us queue if we had a cross faction group. That feeling when you have a mix of Horde/Ally you end up having to ask people if they have an alt of the opposite faction they could swap to in order to play together... sucks a lot. Random groups of players the LFD puts together being of a single faction is fine if that is how they want it to work but, much like LFG, if players are making premades a faction limit on LFD queues shouldn't be what is preventing these groups from playing together.I think fully premade cross faction groups should be able to do LFD content together. It's such an arbitrary restriction when you consider all content that doesn't require the LFD is doable cross faction by premades.