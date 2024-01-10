How To Complete the Friends in Feathers Achievement for the Battle Pet Blueloo

Its not a daily. It's a world quest that needs to be up. Secondly, Its a account wide achievement, meaning you can bring your alts, get 6, bring another alt and get the other 6, then complete the last 6 on your main.
Or just do it in a raid group.
Thanks for posting all the coordinates
Raid does work, I just find it easier to do alts who are already in the dream, than looking for a raid group that will kick you for being somewhere else, or having fwends OwO, or alt-f4 scumming (to join your own raid which requires an alt anyway).