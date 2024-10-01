How to Complete the Delver's Journey For Season 1 of The War Within - Numbers, Rewards

Last night I did Dread Pit and got some progress on it, but it wasn't a bountyful... So what would it be?
Was progress bugged on this or something? I was doing level seven bountifuls and not getting any progression on the journey.
480 ilvl? I think that should say 580
It's fair to say that Delves Journey is am expansion long endeavor. And it's fine. But Rank 9 gear better get adjusted down the line. In 3rd season, normal dungeons will give you better gear.
So,,,in order to buy 480 gear for alts you need to run 4 delves per day for like 60 days? And this is resetted per season. Very valuable unlock there
"Rank 9: Allows you to purchase Warbound ilvl480 Adventurer 4/8 gear. Prices below:". I think it is item level 580 gear and not 480.
I have not had a single Bountiful Chest give me 250 delver's journey when using a key.
This system is completely and utterly useless, the grind is mind-boggling, and the reward barely exist.Another W for blizzard, lmao
Why have this new feature and have this exhausting 'Delver's Journey' grind? Who is this for?I did quite a lot of delves so far and still would have to do 10x more, at least, to finish this just for a 50% discount on an item that will become irrelevant in no time?This expansion is decent, but things like these feel like I'm playing BfA all over again.
Why do we have to do so many? what the #$%^ is this &*!@, so much about a quick fast side activity.
Yeah the progress on this is WAY too slow. I was playing a few alts on tier 8 the first few weeks we could and was surprised at how little the bar was moving.
Delves are ok but after the first few weeks my enthusiasm has dropped slightly. The rewards for this time investment don't seem worth it for me personally
I really wish delves were actually Solo content, i dont mind grouping for them but i like to take my time and most people need everything now all at once. its not a race. I like delves more than dungeon cause theres scenarios and objectives.
Isn't it 580 not 480 ilvl gear that Rank 9 shows it unlocks in the post!
Just completed the seasonal journey yesterday (4 characters running 8 x 8 bountifuls a week). Honestly a key for 1000 coin is pretty pointless as you get ~200 undercoin for an 8 bountiful run. So 5 bountiful 8 completions to get a key to run a sixth? I'd rather it was a weekly delve map or weekly packs of crests you could buy to give some sense of further character progression however slow it may be