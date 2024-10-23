How to Complete the A Cool Twenty Years Meta Achievement - Earn the Coldflame Tempest Mount

But is the Chromie event even unbugged yet, or...
"Codex Editor: Ahn'Qiraj" is bugged at the moment. If you don't have TWW, you can enter the que but not the instance. Makes no sense for it to be gated like that, it's the only achiev with expansion lock. Blizz said that the event is for everyone.
Spoilers: You don't.Especially if you don't have TWW, since queueing up for Codex of Chromie will work but you can't go into the scenario itself... and even if you do have TWW it just bugs out and disconnects everyone.There's likely a hotfix on its way to resolve the issue, but I hope they don't make us wait until the end of the week.
I usually appreciate the advice more. However, they might need to do emergency downtime since Chromie won't show up for me, and I somehow got stuck on the air. Oh, and I wonder if TWW is going to go on sale often or if it'll finally go down next year.