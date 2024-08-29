"How to Collect Arathi Attire Cosmetics Including Darkened Arathi Tint""players cannot collect it yet"Hm.
so how do we get the rest of the red/white Arathi set other than the few listed?
Nice of Wowhead to show "hey look at this set we made in the dressing room" with the female void elf character... until you realize players will likely NEVER be able to reproduce it in-game because there is no way to have the warlock Nerub'ar Palace models on the hips without wearing the full-body dress chest piece. The legs alone don't trigger the appearance of the hip models, and there is no chest piece for this set that come without the lower-body dress part.Going forward, it would be nice of Wowhead to not create fake sets for their articles in the dressing-room alone. ;)
The Captain's chest is not guaranteed. I've done it 4 times and didn't get it, and loot didn't reset at the weekly reset. Just FYI.Edit: This is for the purple tabard.
Just got the dark tint tabard and shoulders based on this article. thanks!
the yellow one its from the leveling campaignthe gold one its the one from the pvp vendors that cost honor to buy (perfect week for it since theres the bot pvp mode)blue and purple probably from delves later on