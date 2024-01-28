How Profitable Were Professions in Dragonflight? - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 312

Shadowlands had me build and manage a well oiled machine of crafting toons, each with their own job, and me at the helm. Commanding. The journey there was long, expensive, and risky, but worth it overall.Dragonflight demoted me, cut my pay and forced me to work for "tips".— Manthieus (@manthieus) January 24, 2024
Shadowlands had me build and manage a well oiled machine of crafting toons, each with their own job, and me at the helm. Commanding. The journey there was long, expensive, and risky, but worth it overall.Dragonflight demoted me, cut my pay and forced me to work for "tips".
I did not require an addon to understand how the profession system worked.
the answer for the question in the title is: not much for 99,8% of wow population.
“A lot of the fun is calculating profit and efficiency”I’m here to play wow, not be an accountant with spreadsheets and addons doing convoluted calculations telling me what select few things are actually profitable
I loved the system in the first patch. I was fulfilling tons of orders and making decent gold. Then they changed it so people didn't have to submit the mats themselves and it ruined everything for me. People submitting orders with no mats for 1 gold for something that costs at least 10k in mats. I gave up. The other thing I hated was the different quality levels of crafting mats and how much room that took up in my bags. Truly awful even with the reagent bags.
I absolutely love the new profession system in Dragonflight, from the profession progression feeling of OG Vanilla to the customer interaction. This is also the most gold I have made with professions in any expansion and I have played since Vanilla Original. Depending on the time of day I can make anywhere from 50kg to over 100kg an hour from professions. I took the first week of the expansion to figure out how the profession system worked then gave training to my guildmates, from submitting orders and recrafts to fulfilling orders and recrafts, which gave me a bit of enjoyment just from teaching. The most challenging thing to teach was inspiration and how it works, think of skill points as damage/healing and inspiration like crit. When it crits you get bonus skill points to the craft so the crafter can easily calculate skill points gained and potential quality of craft upon inspiration procs. Never once did I even resort to spreadsheets or calculators. I knew if I made a slight mistake it would eventually buff out as I obtained more knowledge points throughout the expansion. The multicraft was a welcome feature especially when crafting reagents at high skill levels. Love the resourcefulness feature in the system, occasionally have gotten it to proc on mats like Dracothyst...The best advice I give to a crafter just starting is to specialize in one type of craft after maxing out the inspiration and resourcefulness tree.
Profession were profitable at launch and they are not anymore since zaralek came out because we crafters ran out of tenders and are only given 150 each WEEK, that's only 3 crafts worth and customers are so stupid they still expect a guaranteed R5 with their 250gold comission when it was 50k when the expansion came out. The system is bad and should totally be reworked for WW
This is all subjective, and in my experience, as a new player in 10.1.5; I was extremely late gold making party, and still had success, making over 1,000,000 gold to date. And almost none of it was at the crafting table. It was on the AH.Players need to understand affects to market and when to make gold with professions. Let's face it: the player base is shrinking. We have less customers than previous Xp's.The current system is amazing in my opinion, I really enjoyed it. As a player, you had a choice on spec of trade. And that choice affects YOUR, potentially, direct customers and the overall market. It created a competetive market. But not all trades have the same opportunity.For example; Leatherworking will have less customers than an Enchanter. But each profession will gather mettle at the same rate. And if you didn't understand that as a player, then you probably missed out on some easy gold.