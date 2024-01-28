How Profitable Were Professions in Dragonflight? - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 312

Is Dragonflight the Least Profitable Expansion?



I remember at DF's start, farming for knowledge points, cycling through every profession to do quests for consortium rep and hunt treasures to gain mettle, crafting the best profession tools possible, making Google spreadsheet to calculate gains. Just to make very little to no profit at all in enchanting and alchemy.



Only profit I really made was by crafting blacksmithing weapons through personal orders. I hated having to spam my macro, I hated having to explain why I asked 8-9k gold, I hated having to explain how procs work, I hated having to simulate every craft with CraftSim Addon to tell to my customers what mat quality they should send, I hated having multiple conversations at the same time so I didnt lose any customers. Hated every part of it.



You know what I hated more ? Inspiration, ressourcefulness and multi craft. Tried making a spreadsheet to calculate profit I would make with enchanting and alchemy and it was a real headache, how do you even take all those stats into account ? I just hate the fact luck is taking into account, and all those stats revolve around luck.



Anyway this is my rant, I'm pretty p**d I worked so much for so little. (btw, I just came back a month ago, I know I missed a lot of gold opportunities)



I really hope they change the crafting order system and simplify a bit professions (that's just my point of view)



100% best expansion for me due to gold made via profs.



As i use to say to may guildies, last year i made my goldcaps not by crafting, but by explaining crafting system to over 100-150 people. Most of them at start especially had no issue to pay my 60k fees to craft R5 and even add 50k premium for an insight 100% guaranteed just because i explained the whole new system to them that had no clue how it worked. Due to this i had a lot of people that would refer me as a crafter to their guildies/friends/or even people asking for a craft. It was epic :P It didnt last very long tho :(.



I had to copy paste texts on how item skill works, why never craft with R1s and how to repair. How to save costs on items (as an example using R2 safety at engineering wrists was 300g, and rank 3 was 20-30k at some point) so by saving 20-30k using a lower material i ask 9k extra fee and your net gain is 11-21k etc. How inspiration works, which materials to use R2 instead of R3 to save cost (arclights etc).



You made gold with Customer Service then, not with professions.



The professions were just the end-product, you probably could have made just as much by putting that much effort into countless other services like power-leveling/carries/etc.



A lot of us, probably most of us I'd guess, don't enjoy professions for their social interaction, we want to make gold by hunkering down and farming/grinding our wares.



Your response is like telling someone struggling with their work-from-home tech job "Why don't you just become a waiter? I made TONS of tips!".



Working in Sales is not the same thing as working in Manufacturing.



You thrive and enjoy working in Sales, good for you, but many of us aren't like that.



This has been the best expansion for my profit wise at least since Legion and possibly ever, hard to say for sure. I really enjoyed getting my multicraft/etc. stats maxxed out and being able to craft things at a steady profit margin. I was mage huge profits with Inscription during the early months of Dragonflight after I got everything maxxed out and got to crafting inks and chilled runed etc. at huge profit margins, clearing millions in sales per day.



Lately most things aren't as good profit margin wise but I'm still making steady weekly profit by using my mettle on stuff like BS Alloys, LW Armor Patches and Tinkers for engineering. I've done a bit of crafting for trade chat but mostly found it more of a hassle than it's worth so I mostly gave up on it outside of making stuff for guildies. It was especially annoying when I would do inspire crafts with the other person providing mats and they took several minutes to send in the recrafts so I stopped doing them that way, much better use of my time to just set a fee and recraft myself or use an insight to send back at rank 5.

Shadowlands had me build and manage a well oiled machine of crafting toons, each with their own job, and me at the helm. Commanding. The journey there was long, expensive, and risky, but worth it overall.



Dragonflight demoted me, cut my pay and forced me to work for "tips". — Manthieus (@manthieus) January 24, 2024

Hey guys, i‘m an absolute noob when it comes to goldmaking. I don‘t have a lot of gold (100k) and don‘t have a skilled profession. What would you suggest somebody like me to go for to make some gold? Thanks in advance



Run old content. Solo old dungeons and raids. Put up what you find on the auction house.



Level a skinner. A miner. Herbalist. Level up cooking and fishing. Put recipes you buy on the auction house.



Some day. Level a leather worker an enchanter too. A tailor. A black smith. An alchemist. A scribe.



Learn tradeskillmaster.



It's overwhelming at first.



But step by step learn something.



Lots of gold makers just scoff at small steps.



I learned by selling first aid kits and cooking recipes.



If you like it. You will do it for years. Second nature.



You will even start rolling on other servers to learn each server behaved differently.



Dragonflight World Quests have been great. The caveat here is to make somewhat decent gold, you need multiple level 70 alts. Occasionally ones that are also semi geared from a campaign.



I track dragon racing WQ's and any that reward gold. Most gold rewards are between 500g to 1,000g (more leaning towards 700 to 800g). So far most weeks have a total of 5,000 to 8,000 gold per WQ refresh (forgive I don't know it, something like 3 days?). I run on 5 characters, do 2 one day and 3 another.



So in total for one WQ cycle on all characters at a minimum of ~5,000g each is ~25,000g and on the high end something like ~43,000g. The more alts, the more this scales.

If you are close to maxed out DF herb/mining, head to the Caverns towards the central tower. The amount of BOTS in that area makes the nodes almost instant spawn.



I can farm there for about a hour and usually net about 20k. I usually do that as soon as I log in, post it and by the time I am done doing weeklies and stuff, I have a good bit in the mail.

