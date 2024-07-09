"Horrible, Violent, and Stinky" - Beware the Kobyss in The War Within

Horrible, Violent, and Stinky

<Ask for more information about the kobyss.>

<Faerin scowls.>

Horrible, violent. and... stinky creatures. They've plagued us since the moment we arrived in Hallowfall.

We've tried to figure out how intelligent they are. Could we parley for peace? But every scholar we've sent to study how to communicate with them has ended up dead. Usually, dead and eaten.

And worse, they seem to wield some kind of necromancy. As if eating us wasn't enough, sometimes they chose to dishonor the memory of our allies even further by raising them to fight against us. I have no idea how they choose which of us to eat and which of us to raise. Raise the strongest, eat the plumpest?

It churns my stomach to contemplate these things.