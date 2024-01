Hoplet Pet Now Available for Lunar New Year

Leap into new andadventures with a fluffy friend by your side. The Hoplet pet, outfitted in festive Lunar New Year fashion, will be available in the Battle.net® Shop for a limited time and will scamper away on February 29, 2024.* Hoplet is ready for fuzzy fun and will join you immediately after your purchase and activation. Purchase Hoplet Now Once activated, Hoplet will be applied to present and future** characters on a single regional Battle.net account and will appear in each character’s Collections interface (default: Shift+P).* Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time.** Not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.