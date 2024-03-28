Holly Longdale on World of Warcraft's Future - PvE Experimental Content Planned

Greetings Citizens of Azeroth,
It’s been great seeing so many players taking the plunge into Plunderstorm and we’ve loved seeing all of the stories and feedback as this experimental event evolves. It will be exciting to see some of the community content creators going head-to-head as duos during the Plunderstorm Creator Royale
on March 30! This isn’t the end of the things we want to try in World of Warcraft
, however, and we have more in store we can’t wait to show you.Dragonflight
Season 4 is in route as testing begins on the PTR and we’ll have more news to share soon™ on the next experiment we have up our sleeves. We hope those of you who are looking for PvE focused content will enjoy what we’re planning, all while we continue to press forward on development of our next expansion for World of Warcraft— The War Within
.We can’t wait to share with you all the many things the team has been hard at work on.With gratitude and excitement for what we’ll do together next,Holly Longdale