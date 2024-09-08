Hidden Toys in The War Within - Treasures in Khaz Algar



Treasure

Arathi Loremaster (Loremaster's Reward)

Arathi Book Collection

One of the most involved treasures in The War Within, players looking to snag this toy will end up fulfilling the majority of the criteria needed for the Biblo Archivist achievement as well. Players will need to brush up on everything there is to know about the Arathi via several lore books scattered around the zone, and then prove to the Loremaster that they know their stuff.



Illusive Kobyss Lure

Players looking to snag this toy might think they've accidentally locked themselves out of it - but don't worry, you're just at the wrong point in the Hallowfall Campaign.



Three of the four drops can be collected any time, but the Ragefin Necrostaff only drops from Ragefin Necromancer mobs, which appear towards the end of the Hallowfall campaign. Once their associated quest is complete, they disappear due to phasing, but will come back once you've progressed into the next zone. Thankfully, all four required items for this Treasure have relatively high drop rates!





Sky-Captain's Sunken Cache

Silver Linin' Scepter

A bit of a tricky treasure, this toy requires that you speak to four traveling Sky-Captains throughout the zone before you can even see it. Once you've talked to all four Captains on their zeppelin routes, however, this treasure appears in the water near Mereldar - the hardest part is finding the flight routes!

