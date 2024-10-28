Heroic Queen Ansurek Nerfs on Weekly Reset

Hello Raiders!
With scheduled weekly maintenance tomorrow, Heroic Queen Ansurek will have the following changes:Nerub-ar Palace
Phase 2
- Queen Ansurek
Reduced the number of players targeted by Web Blades to 3 on Heroic difficulty (was 4).
- Phase 1
The first cast of Silken Tomb in the final cycle has been removed on Heroic difficulty.
- The timing of the first Web Blades cast has been adjusted to accommodate the removal of the preceding Silken Tomb in the final cycle on Heroic difficulty.
- Grasping Silk periodic damage reduced by 25% on Heroic difficulty.
- Gloom Blast damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty.