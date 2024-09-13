Heroic Nerub-ar Palace DPS Rankings - First Days of Heroic Week

Instrument of Retribution usually causes Ret's output to be inflated early on, as there tend to be far more deaths than usual in the early weeks of a tier as people learn the new boss mechanics. People are also more likely to die on Heroic bosses than Normal ones as the mechanics tend to be harder and damage taken higher. While this always has an effect on the early performance of Ret, I think it's likely that even taking these into account Ret would still be performing above average.

Ret currently has a very unusual damage profile where it's very concentrated in burst windows, but those burst windows happen extremely frequently, as your most impactful cooldowns all have 30 second cooldowns. This means that for short fight lengths Ret will look a lot worse as its 30 second cooldowns are naturally going to be much weaker than other spec's 2 minute or 3 minute cooldowns, but over the course of a long fight Ret will catch up. Fight lengths on Heroic are the longest they'll ever be as gear levels are low, so I would expect as fight lengths drop that other specs will gain a lot more relatively - similarly, Normal fights have a much shorter duration than Heroic.

Herald of the Sun received significant fixes late last week that massively increased its damage, causing it to overtake Templar as the Hero Tree of choice for Ret. Herald has less immediate burst than Templar, but it has a few other major upsides - it naturally lends itself extremely well to multitarget situations where Dawnlight can be applied to multiple enemies, such as Queen's Court, and it has much stronger execute damage due to Blessing of An'she procs in combination with Vengeful Wrath. It's worth noting that there are some issues with Dawnlight applications too that are actually bringing performance down a bit, for example they don't get applied to Bloodbound Horror from Avenging Wrath activations currently, which will probably make Templar stronger for that boss unless that's fixed. Applications are also still fairly inconsistent when using Divine Storm, as they aren't actually applied to your current targets but seemingly random enemies hit, which can cause lower uptime on bosses like Ovi'nax where Dawnlights can be applied to enemies that die instantly to cleave instead of the boss.

Extra melee range has been removed for pretty much everyone, but most of Ret's spells are still ranged abilities to begin with. You do lose significant damage from being away from the boss due to losing out on the Holy Power generation and Art of War procs from Crusading Strikes, but if you need to leave the boss inside cooldowns you're still able to use all of your most important spells, which is a massive advantage over other melee specs, especially when Ret's cooldowns are as frequent as they are.

Ret is a very easy spec to play. While there are some optimizations you can make to improve your performance, in general if you're even just pressing your abilities on cooldown then you'll be much closer to an optimal performance than many other specs. As people are still learning new specs with new Hero Talents, a suboptimally played Ret will seem a lot stronger relatively compared to a suboptimally played Mage or Shaman. This might have less impact than expected though, as if this had a big effect then you'd expect to see the relative position of Ret to be higher in Normal than Heroic, as the average skill level of players killing Heroic bosses will be higher than Normal.

Ret does have decent burst AoE with Wake of Ashes, which definitely inflates its position at least somewhat on bosses like Rash'anan, but I don't think this has a large effect on its overall ranking like it does for a spec like Fury. Ret still has consistently high performance on single target bosses like Sikran and Ky'veza, and Dawnlight lends itself more to a consistent profile than a burst AoE one.

In the past, Ret has been a spec that relied heavily on damage proc effects from trinkets and cantrip weapons like Elementium Pocket Anvil and Fyr'alath the Dreamrender, and wanted high levels of Versatility to buff these effects. Ret in The War Within is completely different though - due to massive buffs to Mastery: Highlord's Judgment it now is a spec that primarily wants Mastery and prefers stat trinkets to damage proc effects. This means that it's unlikely that we'll see past issues reappear, where Ret's damage was high at low gear levels and scaled poorly item levels increased. Ret also has a fairly average tier set, which means that it probably won't drop much as people get set bonuses like some specs with much worse bonuses will.

Pretty much everyone expected Ret to be in a poor place for damage going into this tier, but it's certainly overperformed relative to expectations so far. Beta testing showed Ret performing fairly average, and it then received multiple single target nerfs, without any buffs that seemed likely to offset it. Another thing that had a big impact on the perception of Ret's damage is sim comparisons - sims are generally very useful when comparing between builds or items for a single spec, but have more limitations when you're comparing across different specs as each spec has different levels of support and optimization and different approaches when making decisions about how best to model their effects. People tend to put a lot of weight on sim comparisons between specs before any real data is available, and while they certainly can be useful to get an idea of how performance may end up, this is an example of why relying on them too heavily without considering the limitations they have can lead to incorrect inferences.Ret is currently one of the better performing specs in Heroic but is only sitting slightly above average in Normal. In terms of the actual mechanics of why Ret seems to be performing surprisingly well in Heroic, these are the factors I think have the most (and least) impact:This is a situation where there isn't any single factor that can really be pointed at to explain why the difference between expected performance and actual numbers exists, and the real answer will be some combination of the things mentioned above. It will certainly be interesting from here to see whether the same level of performance continues into Mythic as players get more gear, adjust to new talents, and die a little less.