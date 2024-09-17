Heroic Nerub-ar Palace DPS Rankings - End of Heroic Week, Queen Ansurek Balance

post healing rankings so we can get preservation nerfed
This raid is just designed for fury warrior, if in season 3 DF if this raid released fury would actually be ahead by miles, its always been like this and they have always had this potential, its just now being shown lol.
its sad to see that the nerfs to all our classes we enjoy to play is going off just raiding logs, not everyone raids some pvp some m+ etc if they can actually have better ways to tweak classes the game would be solid, heck just buff the lower performing classes.
Fury in Nerub-ar is like Subtlety in Amirdrassil.It fits.
Ah I'm glad these articles are back. I missed my weekly read of comments and lukewarm takes from the mole people.
No pure DPS class should be below hybrid classes. These classes have a choice in what role they can fill, the pure DPS does not.
so actual boss damage for fury is mid at best if no adds even arms is better? maybe arms will be the better sec now and fury will get relegated to the trash
So the DKs from this data are not able to play their class properly. Got it. Well at least like that we‘re not gonna get nerfed again. Keep it up, guys!