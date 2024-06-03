Heroic Fyrakk Manuscript to Drop until End of Dragonflight Season 4

How do you not have this by now?
Instead of "oops...we forgot about removing that" they just went with "yeah, of course that's intended"
They probably forgot to remove it from the loot table and are acting like it's intentionally still there.
to bad they never added the item to start the quest for the axe and or evoker leggo on the bullion vendor. i got the axe last season but i still dont have the evoker leggo and i have no problem doing the quest to make it but having to go week after week not getting it feels bad since i have to still kill raid bosses for the quest. ide be fine dropping 4 bullion on it between getting the base quest item and then upgrading it to current season when i finish it but this rng sucks
it has never been removed in any prior expansion. This is wowhead reading comprehension, nothing to do with blizzard.
They make $90 beta + early access FOMO but not rewards like this? Everyone should have this by nowtho, with 0 system to work towards/farm for + super fast gearing, hc is a joke, late (later than RFW) mythic's only difficulty is to be in a guild to do it because.. for some reason they dont want to let go 20men-only fetish.
Funny how they finally said it now. I called them out on it on the forums pretty much when the above linked article from Vidyaschmoe came out, and people also mentioned it dropping (BECAUSE IT DROPS FROM THE BOSS, NOT FLUXING AOTC) post Season 3.