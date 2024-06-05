Heroic Dungeons Not Available on Dungeon Finder Until Season 1 Starts in The War Within

Not available in Dungeon Finder, not overall not available.
Makes sense with the new difficulty and reward structure. Sure people are gonna understand that and not completely misread the reason.
A good change to not be in haste for pushing Content.
I remember m0 was available during first two weeks of Dragonflight, before the season 1 starts, this doesn't make sense
so we can do heroics and its daily, that's the change i guess
This is probably just the condition added for the 3 day early start. It says things like heroic dungeons won't be available during those 3 days.
When you go into heroic dungeon with premade group, you're locked in weekly, but you can end up on dungeon you're locked-in in LFG random heroic dungeon , they just deactivated that before season start to make heroic on a TRUE weekly lockout with premade only.
wonder how many players going to wipe in normal mode just cuz they don't know noting about the classes and all about overpower content with gear........real fact mode's are just reflexión of gear you have on.....and no ones care about change that!
Makes zero sense...
Initially got my hackles up and then remembered season 1 is gonna be like two weeks after the expansion launches, so that's fine.I just hope they stop gating the inevitable megadungeon by delaying the heroic modes a patch.
That's ok. No beta servers are online anyways."No realms are currently available"
probably a good change except the optics plus potentially new lockouts for "heroics" which are actually m0s... well this is just gonna make a lot of players upset because they don't go on wowhead or read wow news or anything and they wont understand whats going on lolinb4 the forum is filled with complaints about this when it goes live in the xpac from people who had no idea about previous changes.