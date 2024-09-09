Heroic Dungeon Item Levels to Increase on Season 1 Launch

Will just save some crests needed for upgrade, won't change much but it will help to catch up.
wait what the actual $^%& -- seems like a crest upgrade trap
Doesn't really change anything one way or the other tbh. It didn't cost any Crests (and just a small number of Valorstones) to get to 580 so this is just a nice bump for people trying to jump into M0s on alts going forward more than anything else.
i want my valorstones back!
Ye this is a nice change for people that didn't have the time or just recently started playing
Yeah we've known about this for months tho