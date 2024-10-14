Heroic and Mythic Queen Ansurek Tuning on the Weekly Reset

Nerub-ar Palace

Queen Ansurek



Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty. Gloom Blast damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty.

When calculating applications of Frothy Toxin, only living players are now counted towards the maximum possible application amount on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.

On Mythic difficulty:



Queen Ansurek’s health reduced by 5%. Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 26.7%.

Silken Tomb health reduced by 20%.

Wrest damage (Intermission) reduced by 25%.

Grasping Silk maximum size reduced by 10%.

Shadowgate cast time increased by 20%.

Gloom Blast damage reduced by 25%.

Acolyte’s Essence periodic damage reduced by 15%.

Essence Scarred duration reduced by 50%.

Royal Condemnation damage reduced by 10%.

Summoned Acolyte health and Dark Barrier shield amount reduced by 15%.

Royal Shackle health reduced by 15%.

With scheduled weekly maintenance tomorrow, we intend to make the following adjustments to the final encounter in the raid.