Heroic and Mythic Queen Ansurek Tuning on the Weekly Reset

With scheduled weekly maintenance tomorrow, we intend to make the following adjustments to the final encounter in the raid.
Nerub-ar Palace
- Queen Ansurek
Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty.
- Gloom Blast damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty.
- When calculating applications of Frothy Toxin, only living players are now counted towards the maximum possible application amount on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.
- On Mythic difficulty:
Queen Ansurek’s health reduced by 5%.
- Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 26.7%.
- Silken Tomb health reduced by 20%.
- Wrest damage (Intermission) reduced by 25%.
- Grasping Silk maximum size reduced by 10%.
- Shadowgate cast time increased by 20%.
- Gloom Blast damage reduced by 25%.
- Acolyte’s Essence periodic damage reduced by 15%.
- Essence Scarred duration reduced by 50%.
- Royal Condemnation damage reduced by 10%.
- Summoned Acolyte health and Dark Barrier shield amount reduced by 15%.
- Royal Shackle health reduced by 15%.