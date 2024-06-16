Help Contribute to the Wowhead Database - Wowhead Client & Looter Highlight

nice one
If this client were available for Mac, I would do this thing for you.
a.k.a. work for me for free and feel good about it
I used to contribute on Windows, but since I switched to linux and even with wine it does not really work I stopped. I still use the in-game addon to collect. Just make the push for appimage for linux users and we good.
Literally doesn't work for me - the button you have to click to select your WoW install location does not do anything, and hasn't done for over a year.
raffle Premium WoWHead for the Client users .. and BAZINGA! you get more people ;) win + win
Win 11, its not installing, doing nothing after clicking on icon in download folder :O