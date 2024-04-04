Help Contribute to the Wowhead Database - Wowhead Client & Looter Highlight

Still no macOS version eh? You do know we have .NET as well, right?
Been asking a fair few times lately... Game must be dying.
Installing this causes the game to drop from 110fps (custom cap) to ~80 every few seconds after logging in. Not going to keep this installed.
It might be a larger undertaking, but an incentive for doing so (especially for premium users), would be to also upload these drop attempts and statistics for a user’s characters instead of just anonymously — essentially creating a web version of the Rarity addon. Increase the data collected to user collections and then you can also have a web interface for the AllTheThings addon, letting users view collections they can work on for ongoing events, showing completion status for their characters when visiting an achievements page, showing how many attempts it took a user when they make a comment, …etc, just a lot of fun interactivity.
My bad luck will drive down all the drop rates. Mwahaha.