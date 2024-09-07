Hellcaller Warlock Undocumented Changes - 5 Second ICD Added to Blackend Soul

Hoping this is just another bug, it breaks the synergy of the entire hero talent tree otherwise, makes no sense.
Need more of this.
There should not be any undocumented changes to any class!
Fun detected, fun ruined..
So when is destro getting some buffs?
They just killed this hero tree. High quality game development again.
Warlock is simming mid compared to everyone else and now this? RIP Warlocks.
This is an absolutely wild change if it's intended, and the fact that it's completely undocumented is even wilder.This actually straight-up kills Hellcaller.
Such a lame change.
this is massive nerf to hellcaller, we can kiss byebye to meta chances if this isnt a bug
what a well thought out and executed change, I'm sure this won't have any highly negative repercussions for the talent tree at all.
Hopefully a bug and not intended. Mindboggling if it's intended.
Hellcaller dead
Typical blizzard $%^& change 72h before raid release.... feels like every addon