Hearthstone's 10th Anniversary Hotfixes - Extension, Trading Post Credit, More Card Collections

With hotfixes coming soon, we’re making the following adjustments to the Hearthstone’s 10th Anniversary Event:
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to complete the Whizbang encounter and not receive Trading Post credit for it.
- Players can now collect missing cards by using the Hearthstone Gameboard toy to defeat others in a friendly game. It will continue to drop cards after the event ends.
- The event duration has been extended by 96 hours, and is now scheduled to end on Friday, March 22.
- For the remainder of the event, the boss portal will open every 30 minutes (was every 60 minutes).
Thank you very much!