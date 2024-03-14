Hearthstone's 10th Anniversary Hotfixes - Extension, Trading Post Credit, More Card Collections

Fixed a bug where it was possible to complete the Whizbang encounter and not receive Trading Post credit for it.

Players can now collect missing cards by using the Hearthstone Gameboard toy to defeat others in a friendly game. It will continue to drop cards after the event ends.

The event duration has been extended by 96 hours, and is now scheduled to end on Friday, March 22.

For the remainder of the event, the boss portal will open every 30 minutes (was every 60 minutes).

With hotfixes coming soon, we’re making the following adjustments to the Hearthstone’s 10th Anniversary Event:Thank you very much!