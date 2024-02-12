Hearthstone 10 Year Anniversary Cross Promotion - Free Log-In Mount and Event



World of Warcraft Joins the Festivities



The party has spilled out of our Tavern and all of Azeroth is joining the celebration. Starting on March 11, log into Hearthstone to get a new Fiery Hearthsteed World of Warcraft mount for free!*



Also, from March 11 to March 18, you can seek out special “Hearthstone” matches in capital cities. Stick around long enough and you’ll face a special encounter where you can defeat iconic minions to add to your deck and earn other fun new Hearthstone-themed rewards! More details coming closer to the event.



* No additional purchase necessary for the Fiery Hearthsteed mount. Limited-time offer only available to those who login to Hearthstone between March 11 and May 14. Mount not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.

