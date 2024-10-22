HD Judgment Set Recolor In the 20th Anniversary Launch Trailer

30th anniversary of WoW here I come!
I'd love an updated purple Judgement set to replace my current purple judgement set! I'd also love more recolors of it.
I am willing to bet recolours will be on the trading post.
Oh yes pls!
Give me that blue judgment recolor they had for the WoTLK pre expansion event.
Want the purple so bad, more than the red!
Recolors on trading post would be the obvious bet.I really hope for black recolor for the hunter set!
I really hope orange monk set will be available. I like it so much more than green one.
I bet the sets are gonna be a new color next year. they said something about keeping this event for each year right ?
Recolours for all classes of that armortype like the orignal ones?
Gimme a silver, white and gold Judgement set pleaaaaaaaaaaaaaseee!
If i look throug the last sets...some desinger realy must love purple...
That golden monk set is one of the best I have ever seen in the game. I must have it! I guess there will be recolored tier 2 armor sets from the trading post.
Are the T2 sets available forever now or just during this event? Big FOMO if the latter
That voice actor though! 😂
that gold monk set is way nicer
Oh man, i remember farming that purple recolor back in.... TBC? Iirc. Good times, good times. Took ages.
I can't be the only one wanting to see a much glorious return of the Undead Slaying variant colors for the Judgement set, right?