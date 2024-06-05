This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Harvest Golem Transmog, Shadowlands Mounts - More Trading Post Items Coming in War Within
The War Within
Posted
1 hour ago
by
perculia
The first War Within beta build adds more Trading Post items, including Harvest Golem transmog armor and mounts in the style of Zereth Mortis.
Mounts
Progenitor Jellyfish (Dark)
is a recolor of the Zereth Mortis jellyfish, while
Hand of Reshkigaal
is a recolor of the
hand mounts
added in Chains of Domination.
NEW
Progenitor Jellyfish (Dark)
Category: Mounts
Cost: 600
Trader's Tender
Description: Poached from Zereth Mortis a few of these jellyfish were lost when the poachers ship sank. They found a new home in the great sea's depths.
NEW
Hand of Reshkigaal
Hand of Reshkigaal
Category: Mounts
Cost: 750
Trader's Tender
Description: Reshkigaal bided her time as her kin each tried their hand at usurping the Banished One. She sought to attack when he was distracted, but the Jailer's spies had been tracking her. With their warning and aid, the Jailer prevailed.
Harvest Golem Transmog
There are four datamined tints of Harvest Golem transmog, and one so far has been flagged as the Trading Post.
NEW
Harvester's Claw
Harvester's Claw
Category: Transmog
Cost: 250
Trader's Tender
NEW
Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem
Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem
Category: Transmog Sets
Cost: 800
Trader's Tender
These are the other datamined colors:
Ensemble: Patched Harvest Golem
Ensemble: Grimy Harvest Golem
Ensemble: Battered Harvest Golem
Battle Pets
Dread Shalewing
is a recolor of the rare pet
Deepridger
. The flavor text mentions Undermine, is that a hint at future Goblin stories?
NEW
Soot-stanined Shalewing
Soot-stanined Shalewing
Category: Pets
Cost: 200
Trader's Tender
These pests are known for their cantankerous attitudes and affinity for nesting in the smokestacks of Undermine, much to the locals dismay.
Simple Transmog
The simple transmog selections added this build come in various shades of grey.
NEW
Delicate Ebony Parasol
Delicate Ebony Parasol
Category: Toys
Cost: 200
Trader's Tender
NEW
Trader's Midnight Sarong
Trader's Midnight Sarong
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Trader's Snowy Sarong
Trader's Snowy Sarong
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Ensemble: Wanderer's Faded Trappings
Ensemble: Wanderer's Faded Trappings
Category: Transmog Sets
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Ensemble: Vagabond's Faded Threads
Ensemble: Vagabond's Faded Threads
Category: Transmog Sets
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Dueler's Faded Shoulder Cape
Dueler's Faded Shoulder Cape
Category: Transmog
Cost: 75
Trader's Tender
NEW
Dueler's Snowy Shoulder Cape
Dueler's Snowy Shoulder Cape
Category: Transmog
Cost: 75
Trader's Tender
NEW
Gloves of the Morning Mist
Gloves of the Morning Mist
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Uggly Black Boots
Uggly Black Boots
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
NEW
Uggly White Boots
Uggly White Boots
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
NEW
Classic Faded Tabard
Classic Faded Tabard
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Wand of the Bright Shadow
Wand of the Bright Shadow
Category: Transmog
Cost: 50
Trader's Tender
NEW
Simple Ebony Wand
Simple Ebony Wand
Category: Transmog
Cost: 50
Trader's Tender
Weapons
New weapon models include Dwarven maces, Valkyr bows, and a Naaru offhand.
Battle Maces
NEW
Dark Iron Battle Mace
Dark Iron Battle Mace
Category: Transmog
Cost: 0
Trader's Tender
NEW
Aerie Battle Mace
Aerie Battle Mace
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Battle-tested Warhammer
Battle-tested Warhammer
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer
Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
Valkyr Bows
NEW
Feathered Bow of the Night
Feathered Bow of the Night
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
NEW
Feathered Bow of the Fallen
Feathered Bow of the Fallen
Category: Transmog
Cost: 100
Trader's Tender
Other Weapons
NEW
Ashen Executioner
Ashen Executioner
Category: Transmog
Cost: 150
Trader's Tender
NEW
Gentle Glow of the Naaru
Gentle Glow of the Naaru
Category: Transmog
Cost: 75
Trader's Tender
Changed Items
The Trading Post items below were datamined in earlier builds, but received cost or name changes in today's build.
Krokul Battlescythe
Krokul Battlescythe
Category: Transmog
Cost: 785
Trader's Tender
Blub
Blub
Category: Pets
Cost: 7500
Trader's Tender
Teal BeanieSwabbie's Cap
Swabbie's Cap
Category: Transmog
Cost: 80
Trader's Tender
EmeraldFel-Glade Warglaive
Fel-Glade Warglaive
Category: Transmog
Cost: 150
Trader's Tender
Plunderlord's Radiant Gilded Sigil
Plunderlord's Radiant Sigil
Category: Transmog
Cost: 160
Trader's Tender
PlunderlordKeg Leg's Radiant Crocolisk
Keg Leg's Radiant Crocolisk
Category: Mounts
Cost: 600
Trader's Tender
JadeEmerald Scale Treads
Emerald Scale Treads
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
1
Comment by
Markizz
on 2024-06-05T21:45:31-05:00
halloween maybe?
Comment by
Garober
on 2024-06-05T21:45:41-05:00
Comment by
Garober
on 2024-06-05T21:46:12-05:00
Comment by
Garober
on 2024-06-05T21:46:12-05:00
Comment by
Garober
on 2024-06-05T21:46:12-05:00
Comment by
johnnyd2
on 2024-06-05T21:49:07-05:00
whats wrong wtih the Fyralath quest? i havent been keeping up and havent got mine yet.
Comment by
hobbidaggy
on 2024-06-05T22:16:04-05:00
fix fyralath questline
Posting about it here won’t fix anything. Go to the offical channel for bugs and submit a bug report. Then go to the bug forum and post it there too….otherwise you’re going to end up continually complaining in places where nothing will be done about it.
It’s like posting here about the problems with your car asking your mechanic to fix it. Unless you go to your mechanic and tell them to fix it and what’s wrong nothing will get done about it
Comment by
CarArmpit
on 2024-06-05T22:16:56-05:00
poggers
1
