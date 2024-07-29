Harbinger Questline Required for Pre-Patch Quest

How does that make sense? What if you come back from a long hiatus and can't do the harbinger questline, because you need to complete the Dragonflight campaign?
Seems very odd that one would need The Harbinger quest line done indeed.Most Pre-patch stuff just lets you get any quest linked to the event with no fuzz why would they make it different this time?
If one toon has already completed the Harbinger questline, will the pre-patch questline trigger for alts that haven't completed it?
The fact that they've made it necessary for every character to complete that questline suggests it wasn't nearly as popular as they thought it was going to be. A lot of players didn't find the idea that Dalaran was going to be wrecked - just because - inspirational.
The pre-patch quest line is likely a continuation of the existing harbinger questline, and as such requires it. A part 2 basicall. The Harbinger questline that is currently available doesn't require and pre-requisites other than being max level, so players starting now can start that questline as soon as they hit 70, no need for any of the main dragonflight stuff.The pre-patch event doesn't have any requirements other than being level 10, so even if a player isn't max level, or hasn't done any questline, they can still take part in doing the pre-patch events.
Is the event going to be a good source of experience at all? I have some old alts I would level just because I am curious about the hero trees but it doesn’t seem like leveling solely via this event will be feasible as it has been in the past.
Once per account, or once per character?
This is a terrible idea. I put off doing the Harbringer quest for months because of the obnoxious tagging setup they did in the second to last quest of the chain. There's absolutely no way I'm going to attempt that again with 200 alliance and horde characters fighting to tag 4 groups of mobs.Blizz never learns their lesson with content like this. If the pre-quest is required to be done on all characters, I guess I'll be sitting pre-patch out.
Okay, that's the main important thing- we don't need to do the Harbinger questline on every alt we want to run through the prepatch event, as the prepatch event and prepatch quests are separate.As long as the prepatch questline isn't required for TWW campaign (beyond maybe for the first character we run through it) then everything is fine.
I'd certainly like to know if the Harbinger quest chain is once per account or has to be done on every character myself. I've only done it on one toon so far. Having to repeat it on every toon I'd want to level via the pre-patch event would be boring very quickly. Not to mention that'd be one very large bottleneck with other players having to do the same thing.
can anyone clarify if it is once per account or per character?
thanks Wowhead. was hoping for clarification on this. got the Harbinger questline done upon re-sub, now I am G2G!
This is what I was looking for:/run print(C_QuestLog.IsQuestFlaggedCompleted(79009))To see if I've completed the quest.
If the title is bit confusing to anyone, even when separated with a comma (,) it goes something like this..You do NOT need to do Harbinger questline for pre-patch event (portals opening, players rush to get free loot and stuff) and can do it as low as at level 10.For Pre-Patch Questline itself that will follow into The War Within expansion quests, you MUST do Harbinger questline before you are able to continue your way into TWW.