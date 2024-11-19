Hall of Fame Still Open After NA Reset

Did they let go of the persons job who it was to do this?
It's because the hall of fame doesn't automatically close, Blizzard manually closes it. It has always filled somewhere in the middle of the reset. They weren't going to close it six hours after the last kill, especially since the last kill was obviously a carry group.
the last group was 100% dodgy work.
The hall never closes automatically. Blizzard stated this. And they arent making the decision at !@#$ing 4am. Also the 200th guild is most likely going to get purged.
Here we go again, people talking about Chinese guilds "buying" mythic lockout this late into expansion like it's an exploit or something really vile thing to do, while not only ignoring but actually supporting all the shady things happen during RWF with split runs, loot funnel and outright advertising of "we buy XYZ item for millions of gold" and everything else in between. 🙄And then of course, those RWF guilds sell the SAME services with advertisement that's totally supported by community and considered OK. 👌 👍