Grotto Netherwing Drake Trading Post Mount Available From 10.2 Wrathion Quest

>.>
Now if only they put back in the 2 scale colors they removed...
nice for those who missed it
Mhmm, they could have flinged say 200 Tenders as reward from the quest for those that already have the mount :| but that would be generous from Blizzard so yeah :))))
Article should clarify its only the purple skin available as the cyan one is still not available as it was in the trading post.
This lets you get the "base" purple version not the cyan color that was on the Trader.
So can I get a refund?....
I missed previous month reward. Which quest should I do for that?
Fair enough.People asking for a refund: refund for what? For actually playing the game? Are you for real?
This is awesome for those that missed it! While I love exclusivity, we didn’t really do much to “earn” this mount so no reason to gatekeep.
I don't mind the monthly rewards coming back, but I think it should be on the Trading Post for tenders and not handed out for free.
idc i just want the black scales to come back. went from in game with no way to acquire to out of the game. i want my onyx netherwing drake with dragon riding
Hopefully the others might come back too, I couldn't play for the month when the blood troll transmog was available and I would love that. It was obvious it was meant to be a FOMO thing, but it would be nice to maybe have an option to complete the monthly objectives and choose to either get the new item for that month or one of the previous rewards or offer them for a lot of tenders or something.