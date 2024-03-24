Grotto Netherwing Black Scales Available in Patch 10.2.6

Then i hope they fix it soon, i did achievement few days ago and still didnt get the manuscript for it...
Probably should mention all the new meta achievement mounts aren't unlocking yet.
So how do we actually use this? I just logged in and checked, I have the achievement completed but no onyx scales option on the rostrum.
I don't appear to have this, sadly, despite having the achievement retroactively granted.
Same here, not got the item to unlock this
Just like ever other meta achieve that gives something from this patch, I have 0 of them even though I have the achieves.
It doesn't give a manuscript. The new colour just unlocks in the customisation rostrum automatically when you get the achievement.
NONE of the new achievements giving mounts or mount customization actually award anything...This is getting ridiculous.
besides calescent shalewing new mount, all other new mounts even if earned as the achievements say they aren't in the collection tabi did report this on blizzard bug report tool, and you should too
They wasted so much effort on their temporary battle royale that they forgot they were supposed to put stuff in the actual game that people pay for.GG Blizz.
This and all of the meta achievement mounts except the shalewing aren't actually being awarded. So hopefully Blizzard fixes that soon.