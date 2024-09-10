Grizzly Hills Packmaster - New In-Game Shop Mount with Transmog and Repair Functionalities

You’ll grin and bear it through any battle with the new Grizzly Hills Packmaster mount*, now available on the Battle.net Shop and in-game shop. This unbearably useful grizzly bear ground mount lets you repair and transmog everywhere you go, helping you keep your armor shiny as new and dressed your unbearably best for any adventure.

Bearing a pack filled with gadgets and gizmos, the Grizzly Hills Packmaster lets you repair and transmogrify on the go to keep your armor shiny as new for your adventures in Azeroth.



The Grizzly Hills Packmaster will be applied to present and future World of Warcraft® characters on a single regional Battle.net account. The Grizzly Hills Packmaster is a single seat ground mount that automatically scales to the fastest riding skill known by each character.